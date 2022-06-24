Brazil travel operator CVC raises $77 mln in share offering

Adds details, context

SAO PAULO, June 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian travel operator CVC CVCB3.SA has raised 402.8 million reais ($77 million) in a follow-on share offering priced at 7.70 reais per share, it said in a securities filing early on Friday.

The company, formally known as CVC Brasil Operadora e Agencia de Viagens SA, had announced the move earlier this month citing a gradual recovery in the tourism industry, with rising demand for leisure and business trips.

The initial offering of 46.5 million common shares in CVC was increased by 12.5% as demand allowed, the company said. The 7.70-real pricing represented a 13.3% discount to Thursday's closing price of 8.88 reais per share.

CVC will use the amount raised to reinforce its working capital and pay debenture holders, it said.

Citi and Bank of America have managed the transaction.

($1 = 5.2388 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; editing by Jason Neely and Jane Merriman)

