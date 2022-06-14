Brazil travel operator CVC approves share offering

US Markets

Brazilian travel operator CVC said on Tuesday its board of directors has approved a new offering of initially 46,500,000 shares, according to minutes of a meeting.

The offering could be increased by 25% if demand allows it, CVC added.

