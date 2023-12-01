News & Insights

US Markets

Brazil trade surplus hits $8.78 billion in November, below estimates

Credit: REUTERS/Fernando Donasci

December 01, 2023 — 01:36 pm EST

Written by Bernardo Caram for Reuters ->

Adds more details on trade surplus

BRASILIA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a trade surplus of $8.78 billion in November, government data showed on Friday, below a forecast of economists polled by Reuters.

The surplus, an increase of 41.5% compared with the same month last year, was driven by a 11.2% drop in the value of imports, which landed at $19.04 billion.

Exports in the month rose 0.6% to $27.82 billion.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a surplus of $9.0 billion.

Year-to-date, Brazil's trade surplus was up 56% compared with the same period of 2022, reaching $89.29 billion.

(Reporting by Bernardo Caram; Editing by Kylie Madry)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.