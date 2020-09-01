Brazil tourism operator CVC posts slight 2019 loss in revised earnings

BRASILIA, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian tourism operator CVC CVCB3.SA reported on Tuesday a loss of 1.9 million reais ($339,000) last year, dipping into the red after unaudited accounts last month had initially showed a profit of 47 million reais.

The company had been revising financial statements relative to 2019, and prior periods, as it tried to gauge the impact of potential accounting errors.

In a securities filing, CVC also said it expects to release interim results for the first and second quarters of this year by the end of September.

CVC in July approved a capital increase of up to 301 million reais to boost its liquidity position hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing it to resume the sale of travel packages on credit and installments, which make up about 85% of its sales.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever, editing by Louise Heavens)

