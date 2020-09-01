US Markets

Brazil tourism operator CVC posts slight 2019 loss in revised earnings

Contributor
Jamie McGeever Reuters
Published

Brazilian tourism operator CVC reported on Tuesday a loss of 1.9 million reais ($339,000) last year, dipping into the red after unaudited accounts last month had initially showed a profit of 47 million reais.

BRASILIA, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian tourism operator CVC CVCB3.SA reported on Tuesday a loss of 1.9 million reais ($339,000) last year, dipping into the red after unaudited accounts last month had initially showed a profit of 47 million reais.

The company had been revising financial statements relative to 2019, and prior periods, as it tried to gauge the impact of potential accounting errors.

In a securities filing, CVC also said it expects to release interim results for the first and second quarters of this year by the end of September.

CVC in July approved a capital increase of up to 301 million reais to boost its liquidity position hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing it to resume the sale of travel packages on credit and installments, which make up about 85% of its sales.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever, editing by Louise Heavens)

((jamie.mcgeever@thomsonreuters.com; +55 (0)11 97189 3169; Reuters Messaging: jamie.mcgeever.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Scale of the U.S. Stimulus Package, Where Money is Being Spent, Saved, and Paid Back

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on Trade Talks to discuss the U.S. stimulus package, where money is being spent, saved and how it will be paid back.

    Aug 20, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular