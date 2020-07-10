Commodities

Brazil tourism operator CVC approves $56.5 mln capital raising

Ana Mano Reuters
The board of Brazilian tourism operator CVC has approved a capital increase of up to 301.7 million reais ($56.5 million) as the company grapples with travel restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, a securities filing showed on Friday.

The company said up to 23.5 million shares would be issued at 12.84 reais each.

($1 = 5.3386 reais)

(Reporting by Ana Mano; editing by Jason Neely)

