Brazil too important a food producer to depend on fertilizer imports, says Yara exec

SAO PAULO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Brazil is too important a food producer to depend on fertilizer imports for more than 80% of its needs, Marcelo Altieri, chief executive of the local unit of Norway's Yara YAR.OL, said on Tuesday.

Speaking in public for the first time as chief executive of the company in Brazil, Altieri said this is a key moment to show the importance of the fertilizer industry for global food security.

(Reporting by Ana Mano)

