Brazil to tax online sports betting soon, signals Finance Minister

BRASILIA, March 1 (Reuters) - Brazil will start taxing sports betting and is expected to present a formal measure as early as this month, according to Finance Minister Fernando Haddad on Wednesday.

In an interview with news portal UOL, he stated that the measure will be taken to compensate for the increase in income tax exemption for workers who earn twice the minimum wage, promised by leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

"I will regulate online gambling," said Haddad. "They don't pay any taxes and take a fortune of money from the country."

Haddad said that there are no precise estimates yet of how much can be raised through the regulation.

On the other hand, his Treasury Secretary had already said that the increase in income tax exemption would cost about 3.2 billion reais.

A source from the Finance Ministry, speaking on condition of anonymity since the measure is still being prepared, said that preliminary figures point to a potential revenue of 2 billion to 6 billion reais from the taxation of online sports betting.

Internet sports betting companies have been growing worldwide and boosting their presence in the country, including sites such as bet365, Betano and Betfair.

