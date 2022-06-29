Brazil to simplify private bond issuance, strengthen global contracts

By Marcela Ayres

BRASILIA, June 29 (Reuters) - Brazil plans to simplify procedures for issuing private bonds to stimulate fundraising through capital markets as well as improving international contract security, an economy ministry official told Reuters.

Economic Policy Secretary Pedro Calhman said on Tuesday these projects are among several "in progress" in his office, which has sought to improve legal security and cut red tape in Brazil, long known for bureaucratic rules.

A potential new measure to improve the legal framework for contracts "should favor both international investment and the access of Brazilian companies to the international market," he said, without elaborating.

Other measures to increase the use of credit collateral, used to secure loans and ensure cheaper funding, and transform debt into negotiable securities, have been sent to Congress and should be approved before the presidential election in October, Calhman said.

"We expect to pass all three soon," he said, naming proposals that establish a new legal framework for collateral, securitization, and for improved collateral in the rural sector.

The government of President Jair Bolsonaro, often criticized for not carrying out ambitious economic reforms and privatizations promised in 2018, will publish later on Wednesday a list of microeconomic achievements since the beginning of the presidential term in 2019.

In the same interview, Daniel Reiss, undersecretary for microeconomic policy at the Economy Ministry, stressed that the measures are part of efforts to increase economic growth through higher productivity.

"They're quite tiny, sometimes not noticed, but their aggregate impact is what's important," he said.

($1 = 5.2620 reais)

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Richard Chang)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.