Brazil to set up new department to handle OECD bid - Lorenzoni

BRASÍLIA, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Brazil will create a government department to help speed up its entry into the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the country's Chief of Staff Onyx Lorenzoni said on Thursday.

The declaration comes after the United States announced its support for Brazil to enter the select group of rich nations.

According to Lorenzoni, the new government department within the chief of staff's office will deal directly with matters related to Brazil's bid to join the OECD.

"The purpose (of the new structure) is to be able to improve our relationship with the international body, with the strongest member countries in the OECD," he said after meeting with William Popp, charge d'affaires at the U.S. embassy in Brasilia, to thank him for the United States' support.

The new structure's mandate is pursuing each of the accreditation steps necessary to secure Brazil's entrance "as early as possible," Lorenzoni said.

The U.S. State Department confirmed this week that the United States plans to support Brazil's proposal to join the OECD ahead of Argentina, reversing its previous position.

(Reporting by Ricardo Brinto Writing by Ana Mano)

