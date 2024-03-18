News & Insights

Brazil to send bill on taxation of dividends this year, Haddad says

Credit: REUTERS/Adriano Machado

March 18, 2024 — 06:47 pm EDT

Written by Victor Borger for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, March 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Monday that the government intends to send a bill regarding taxation of dividends to Congress this year.

Speaking with journalists in Brasilia, Haddad said he felt lawmakers were open to debating the matter.

(Reporting by Victor Borger; Writing by Andre Romani; Editing by Kylie Madry)

((Andre.Romani@thomsonreuters.com; 11 991314109;11 56447500;))

