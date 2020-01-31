Brazil to seek a Mercosur-UK trade deal similar of agreement with EU

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government will seek to strike a Mercosul-United Kingdom trade deal post Brexit that could be similar to the trade agreement signed between the South American bloc and the European Union, a Brazilian official said on Friday. Brazil's Foreign Trade Secretary Marcos Troyjo said Brazil is very interested in a trade deal with the UK, and plans to push for a broad agreement. Asked about the coronavirus crisis and potential impacts to the Brazilian economy, since China is the country's No. 1 trade partner, the secretary said that will depend a lot on how the disease evolves in coming days and weeks. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Sandra Maler) ((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +55 11 5644 7707; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo)) Keywords: BRAZIL TRADE/BRITAIN (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.