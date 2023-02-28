Brazil to resume fuel taxes on gasoline, ethanol, will charge tax on crude oil exports

BRASILIA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Tuesday the government decided to resume taxes on gasoline and ethanol at 0.47 real and 0.02 real per liter, respectively, a much-expected decision following the announcement of the end of the tax waiver.

Speaking at a news conference, Haddad said there will be a compensation on prices with the Mines and Energy Ministry charging a tax on exported crude oil for four months.

(Reporting by Bernardo Caram; Writing by Carolina Pulice and Peter Frontini; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.