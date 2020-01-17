US Markets

Brazil to remove culture secretary after he echoes Goebbels - source

Ricardo Brito Reuters
The Brazilian government told congressional leaders that Culture Secretary Roberto Alvim will be removed from office after posting a video in which he appears to copy a speech by Nazi propaganda chief Joseph Goebbels, a source told Reuters on Friday.

The video, released on Thursday announcing national prizes to revitalize the arts in Brazil, quickly went viral, attracting outrage due to its at times word-for-word similarity to Goebbels.

Most Popular