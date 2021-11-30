US Markets

Brazil to receive 'good news' on job markets on Tuesday, Bolsonaro says

Contributors
Lisandra Paraguassu Reuters
Eduardo Simoes Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/UESLEI MARCELINO

Brazil will receive some "good news" related to job markets on Tuesday, President Jair Bolsonaro said, only a few hours before the country's Labour Ministry is expected to release its figures for October job openings.

SAO PAULO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Brazil will receive some "good news" related to job markets on Tuesday, President Jair Bolsonaro said, only a few hours before the country's Labour Ministry is expected to release its figures for October job openings.

Bolsonaro did not provide details, but economists polled by Reuters expect the government to announce that Brazil's economy added a net 270,000 formal jobs last month. Earlier in the day, statistics agency IBGE said Brazil's jobless rate fell to 12.6% in the three months through September.

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu and Eduardo Simoes; Writing by Gabriel Araujo)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

Test Video TOPIC US market

Nov 24, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular