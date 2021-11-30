Brazil to receive 'good news' on job markets on Tuesday, Bolsonaro says

SAO PAULO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Brazil will receive some "good news" related to job markets on Tuesday, President Jair Bolsonaro said, only a few hours before the country's Labour Ministry is expected to release its figures for October job openings.

Bolsonaro did not provide details, but economists polled by Reuters expect the government to announce that Brazil's economy added a net 270,000 formal jobs last month. Earlier in the day, statistics agency IBGE said Brazil's jobless rate fell to 12.6% in the three months through September.

