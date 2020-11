Brazil to receive first doses of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine, says Butantan Institute

Corrects to will receive from has received

BRASILIA, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's Butantan Institute biomedical center will receive this week the first doses of China's Sinovac vaccine against COVID-19, its director, Dimas Covas, said on Tuesday, speaking remotely in a congressional hearing.

Covas said the preliminary results of the trials Butantan is conducting in Brazil indicate the vaccine, called CoronaVac, has an excellent safety profile. He said Butantan expects to have 46 million doses ready for use in January.

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle and Maria Carolina Marcello; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

