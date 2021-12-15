Brazil to produce record soybean crop in 2022, poll says

By Nayara Figueiredo

SAO PAULO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian soybean farmers are poised to collect a record crop in 2022 driven by benevolent weather and an expansion of the planted area, according to estimates from 12 analysts in a Reuters poll on Wednesday.

Brazil is expected to harvest 144.12 million tonnes of the oilseeds in the beginning of next year, according to the average of those polled, representing 5% more than in the previous season based on estimates from the government's food supply and statistics agency Conab.

The average of projections also showed Brazilian farmers expanded soybean planted area by 3.67%,to 40.35 million hectares, the highest on record.

Brazilian farmers took advantage of early rains to plant soybeans in the fourth quarter of this year. This will boost Brazil's overall grain crop prospects, particularly the second corn, analysts said.

Also known as winter corn, the second corn is planted in the same fields as soybeans after they are harvested. Second corn represents about 75% of the country's total corn output in a given year.

In general, weather forecasts indicate sufficient rains in the 2021/2022 cycle, except for some dryness in the southern regions, forecasters said.

Pedro Schicchi, an analyst at hEDGEpoint Global Markets, said that a field analysis carried out in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil's southernmost state and the region most affected by drought, identified drier soybean areas in the north-central region.

However, he said that soy is a highly resilient crop and late planting in that area means the crop has a fair chance of recovery.

"The drought in December will be relatively strong in the South," he said. But he expects the issue to affect corn more as it was planted before soybeans in southern Brazil.

Source

Production (mln t)

Area (mln ha)

AgRural

145.4

40.6

AgResource Brasil

143.69

39.88

Céleres

145.8

40.4

Conab

142.79

40.35

Cogo

144.84

40.32

Datagro

142.63

40.48

Safras & Mercado

144.71

40.5

StoneX

145.12

40.53

Rabobank

142

40

USDA

144

Refinitiv

144.3

40.4

Hedge Point

144.2

40.35

Avg

144.12

40.35

Highest estimate

145.8

40.6

Lowest estimate

142

39.88

2020/21 (Conab)

137.32

38.92

avg vs 2020/21

4.95%

3.67%

(Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo Writing by Ana Mano; editing by Stephen Eisenhammer and Philippa Fletcher)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

