Brazil to produce 6 bln liters of corn-based ethanol in 2023/24, up 36.7% - trade group

SAO PAULO, March 7 (Reuters) - Brazil will produce six billion liters of corn ethanol in the 2023/2024 season that begins in April, an increase of 36.7% compared to the 2022/2023 cycle, trade group Unem said in a statement on Tuesday.

Data on the production of biofuels and animal nutrition products will be later presented by the board Unem, as the corn ethanol group is known, to Brazilian Agriculture Minister Carlos Favaro, according to the statement.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora and Ana Mano)

