Brazil to present new measures to back balanced accounts in 2024, says minister

By Marcela Ayres

BRASILIA, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Brazil will unveil next week fresh measures to support the goal of eliminating its primary deficit next year, Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Friday, reiterating that the government will keep pursuing that goal.

"The outcome is secured, we are debating the pace of the process," he said, defending that Brazil will inevitably move towards fiscal balance under new rules set by leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's administration.

The economic team is striving to expedite the move, Haddad told reporters, erasing the primary deficit by 2024.

Local markets were shaken in October when Lula himself questioned the need for his government to erase its fiscal deficit next year, but Haddad has since pledged to keep pursuing that goal.

He did not disclose the specifics of the new measures, but indicated they would serve both as alternative and offset to a Congress-approved bill that extended payroll tax exemptions for 17 sectors until 2027.

The minister revealed that Lula ordered the economic team to push for a new proposal before challenging the bill in courts, a step Haddad had previously hinted at.

Haddad said that another measure would be introduced in January to offset revenue losses resulting from changes made by Congress to 'interest on equity' payments.

Currently, these payments allow companies to deduct shareholder remuneration from their corporate tax obligations, a practice that the government initially planned to fully eliminate.

Haddad said that this year's primary deficit, excluding the impact of court-ordered payments from the previous administration, would be around 130 billion reais ($26.71 billion), or 1.3% of gross domestic product.

He acknowledged that several economic indicators in Brazil had improved in 2023, but noted that private sector investments were an exception. He deemed their low level the "only worrying variable," tying it to high interest rates.

"This is obviously related to the monetary policy aimed at bringing inflation back to the target range quickly," Haddad said, stressing that there was a need for private investments to grow.

The minister added that their increase would be backed by monetary easing.

After holding rates at a six-year high for almost a year, the central bank initiated an easing cycle in August and has so far cut interest rates by 200 basis points to 11.75%, signaling further 50-basis-point reductions ahead.

"Interest rates are falling, and they will fall further. And they have to fall further," he said, adding he expects "the maintenance of the cuts" and hopes that "at some point we will move out of the restrictive field."

On Thursday, central bank Governor Roberto Campos Neto said the benchmark interest rate would still be in restrictive territory at the end of the current interest rate-cutting cycle.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Gabriel Araujo and Steven Grattan)

