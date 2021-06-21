Brazil to plant 40 million hectares with soybeans in 2021/2022 crop year

SAO PAULO, June 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers will increase the country's area planted with soybeans to 40 million hectares (98.8m acres) this season from 37.8 million hectares in the previous crop year, Bartolomeu Braz, who leads farmer group Aprosoja in the state of Goiás, said on Monday.

Speaking at an event hosted by agribusiness leaders and featuring Agriculture Minister Tereza Cristina Dias, he said Brazil intends to keep its lead as the world's largest producer of the oilseeds.

(Reporting by Ana Mano)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.