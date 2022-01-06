US Markets

Brazil to no longer harvest record soybean crop in 2021/22, AgRural says

Roberto Samora Reuters
Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/JOSE ROBERTO GOMES

Brazil is no longer expected to harvest a record soybean crop in 2021/22, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said on Thursday, as hot dry weather in southern states led it to revise its crop forecast down to 133.4 million tonnes from 144.7 million tonnes.

The current record was seen in the previous cycle, when Brazil's soybean output reached 137.3 million tonnes, AgRural said in a statement.

