Brazil to negotiate sale of Embraer C-390 aircraft to Sweden

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian Defense Minister Jose Mucio said on Tuesday he will travel to Sweden next month to negotiate a potential sale of Embraer's EMBR3.SA C-390 Millennium military cargo aircraft to the country.

Mucio told reporters in Rio de Janeiro that Brazil was eyeing the sale of three or four C-390 aircraft to Sweden, and that the Nordic nation wants to sell more Saab SAABb.ST Gripen fighter jets to Brazil.

The move comes after Austria this month selected Brazilian planemaker Embraer's C-390 to replace its fleet of Lockheed Martin LMT.N Hercules C-130s.

Brazil, Portugal and Hungary have previously ordered C-390s, also known as the KC-390. The Netherlands has also announced it intends to buy the freighter.

In April, Embraer and Sweden's Saab signed a memorandum of understanding to deepen their collaboration, including working to position the C-390 as "the preferred solution to meet the Swedish Air Force tactical air transport requirements."

The companies have a joint production line for Gripen fighter jets in Brazil, where 15 of the South American country's current 36-aircraft order will be produced.

Expanding its presence abroad with more sales of the C-390 is a key goal of Embraer's defense unit.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Editing by Kylie Madry and Rami Ayyub)

