Brazil to maintain current rate cut pace, cenbank board members say

December 01, 2023 — 11:18 am EST

Written by Gabriel Araujo, Luana Maria Benedito, Fabricio de Castro for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank still sees its current pace of 50-basis-point interest rate cuts per meeting as appropriate and expects it to remain in place for the next few meetings, multiple board members said on Friday.

Remarks from Governor Roberto Campos Neto and economic policy director Diogo Guillen came as the central bank's monetary policy committee prepares to gather for the final time this year on Dec. 12 to 13.

The authority has delivered a total 150 basis points of cuts since August, when it kicked off a monetary easing cycle after holding its benchmark rate at a six-year high of 13.75% for nearly a year to tame high inflation.

"We understand that the 50-basis-point pace is adequate ... and appropriate for the coming meetings," Campos Neto told an event hosted by bank federation Febraban, echoing Guillen's remarks at a Barclays event earlier in the day.

Guillen emphasized that there was a "high bar" for the easing pace to change.

Both declined to provide forward guidance on the end of the current easing cycle, but Campos Neto said the central bank believes the terminal rate would still be in restrictive territory.

