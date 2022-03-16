Brazil to lower 2022 GDP forecast to about 1.5% from 2.1%, sources say

By Marcela Ayres

BRASILIA, March 16 (Reuters) - Brazil's Economy Ministry will revise its official forecast for this year's economic growth to about 1.5% from 2.1%, two government sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the revised figure should be released on Thursday, when the Economic Policy Secretariat will update its forecasts.

Despite the drop, the projected growth in Gross Domestic Product for 2022 is still more optimistic than the 0.49% increase seen by markets, according to a weekly survey of more than 100 economists released by the central bank.

The newspaper Folha de S. Paulo was first to report that the government would revise down its GDP estimate.

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes has repeatedly said that Latin America's largest economy will surprise analysts, with higher private investment and an improved job market mitigating adverse effects of double-digit inflation and higher interest rates, even amid global uncertainties due to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

On Wednesday, Guedes stated that Brazil is prepared "for any war" and the government may bypass a constitutional spending cap if needed in case of a state of calamity due to the conflict in Eastern Europe.

