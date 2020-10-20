US Markets

Brazil to join OECD in a year - economy minister Guedes

Contributor
Jamie McGeever Reuters
Published

Brazil should join the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development within a year, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Tuesday, adding that around two thirds of the preparatory work has already been completed.

BRASILIA, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Brazil should join the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development within a year, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Tuesday, adding that around two thirds of the preparatory work has already been completed.

In a live online event hosted by the Milken Institute, Guedes also said higher exchange rate risk is a natural consequence of the policy shift over the last 18 months in Brazil to looser monetary conditions and tighter fiscal policy.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever)

((jamie.mcgeever@thomsonreuters.com; +55 (0)11 97189 3169; Reuters Messaging: jamie.mcgeever.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular