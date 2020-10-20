Brazil to join OECD in a year - economy minister Guedes

BRASILIA, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Brazil should join the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development within a year, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Tuesday, adding that around two thirds of the preparatory work has already been completed.

In a live online event hosted by the Milken Institute, Guedes also said higher exchange rate risk is a natural consequence of the policy shift over the last 18 months in Brazil to looser monetary conditions and tighter fiscal policy.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever)

