US Markets

Brazil to impose countervailing duties on China aluminium sheet products-China ministry

Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

December 22, 2022 — 06:06 am EST

Written by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton for Reuters ->

Adds details

BEIJING, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Brazil will impose countervailing duties on China's aluminium sheet products from March 31, 2023, China's Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.

The duties are set at 14.88% to 14.93% and will be implemented for a period of five years.

China exported 12,720 tonnes of the targeted products to Brazil in 2021, with a total value of $38.98 million, according to China's customs website.

Those exports to Brazil totalled 9,520 tonnes in the first 11 months this year, worth $36.81 million.

China is the world's top producer of aluminium, a light metal used in construction, transportation and packaging sectors.

($1 = 6.9788 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Additional reporting by Gao Zhuo in Hongkong; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Toby Chopra)

((Siyi.Liu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.