Brazil to harvest nearly 148 mln tonnes of soy next season, Reuters poll shows

By Nayara Figueiredo

SAO PAULO, June 29 (Reuters) - Brazil could harvest nearly 148 million tonnes of soybeans in the coming season, 18.5% up on the current crop year, as farmers are expected to expand the planted area and yields should improve after dryness slashed output in the season that is now ending.

According to the findings of a Reuters poll on Wednesday, eight analysts predict the planted area in Brazil, the world's biggest soy supplier, could grow by nearly 3% to 42.2 million hectares (104.2 million acres).

"Expectations of positive operating margins for the 2022/23 crop will lead to an increase in soy area," said Rabobank's Brazil analyst Marcela Marini. "This is in spite of the rise in the main farm input prices." The new season starts in September.

Input prices have risen largely due to sanctions against Russia and Belarus, two key global fertilizer suppliers. Brazil imports about 85% of the fertilizers it uses and farmers are facing higher costs as a result.

Logistical bottlenecks amid COVID-19 restrictions in China also weigh on farmers, as these affect pesticide deliveries to countries like Brazil.

Against this backdrop, AgResource's Brazil unit said that it remained cautions in relation to its Brazilian soy crop projections for next year.

Still, AgResource estimates 144.82 million tonnes of production, meaning Brazil alone would account for most of South American's soy output next year, estimated at 200 million tonnes by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

AgRural consultancy analyst Daniele Siqueira said that higher input prices limit the expansion of the soy area, but do not prevent it.

She said the profitability of the crop will not be as high as that of the 2021/2022 crop, but producers will continue to enjoy healthy margins.

Forecaster

Crop Year

2022/23

Crop Year

2021/2022

output (millions of tonnes)

area (millions of hectares)

output (millions of tonnes

area(millions of hectares)

AgResource

144.82

42

121.92

41.51

Agroconsult

-

42.3

126.9

41.3

AgRural

146.3

42

124.3

41

Céleres

148.8

42.3

125.3

41

Cogo

151.8

42.48

124.18

40.98

HedgePoint

144.37

42.04

124.4

40.92

Rabobank

149.7

42.2

126

40.4

S&P Global

149.5

42.3

125.5

41

average

147.9

42.2

124.81

41.01

Highest estimate

151.8

42.48

126.9

41.51

Lowest estimate

144.37

42

121.92

40.4

2022/23 vs 2021/22

18.5%

2.9%

(Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Paul Simao and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

