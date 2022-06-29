Brazil to harvest nearly 148 mln tonnes of soy next season, Reuters poll shows

US Markets

Brazil will harvest nearly 148 million tonnes of soybeans in the coming season, as farmers are expected to grow plantings and improve yields after dryness slashed output in the crop year that is now ending.

According to the findings of a Reuters poll on Wednesday, eight analysts predict the planted area in Brazil, the world's biggest soy supplier, could grow by nearly 3% to 42.2 million hectares (104.2 million acres).

