Brazil to grow more than 3% this year, says Finance Minister

Recasts with further comments, context

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Monday that the Brazilian economy is set to expand by more than 3% this year and indicated that the current government agenda, including tax reform and the ecological transformation plan, could help increase the country's potential growth.

"Some already say: maybe Brazil doesn't have as low a growth potential as previously thought. Why? They were betting that it would grow less than 1% this year, and it will grow over 3%," he stated at an event hosted by industry groups CNI and Fiesp in New York, focused on sustainable development.

Haddad emphasized that the country should not settle for estimates of potential GDP growth between 2-2.5% annually, as commonly projected, if it's possible to enhance this figure through government initiatives.

A comprehensive consumption tax reform has already been approved by the lower house but awaits approval from the Senate. Meanwhile, the ecological transformation plan, also mentioned by the minister, has several aspects that have not yet been formally presented and depend on subsequent approval by lawmakers, such as the regulation of a carbon market.

Within this green plan, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government also aims to issue around $2 billion in its first sustainable sovereign bonds.

Last week, members of the economic team were presenting the issuance to investors abroad, and according to Haddad, they had received an "extraordinary" reception to the roadshow.

Before speaking at the event, he had mentioned to reporters that the issuance was planned for September or October, and when asked about the issuance amount, he stated that the Treasury was in a silent period.

The minister emphasized the significance of maintaining sound public finances and lowering interest rates to attract investments. He also highlighted that enhanced regulatory conditions can significantly bolster investments in Brazil.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.