Brazil to grant temporary visas, residence permits to Ukrainians -source

BRASILIA, March 3 (Reuters) - Brazil's government is set to grant temporary visas and residence permits to Ukrainians affected by Russia's invasion of its neighbor, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

The expectation is that the decree allowing these measures will be published in the country's official gazette later on Thursday. On Monday, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro had said he would allow Ukrainians to enter Brazil via humanitarian visas.

Brazil has already adopted similar measures with Haitian immigrants, Syrian refugees and, more recently, Afghans.

Despite the gesture of welcoming the Ukrainians, the president has sought to maintain Brazil's neutrality over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, citing his country's dependence on Russian fertilizers.

