Brazil to get second batch of 2 mln AstraZeneca vaccines from India on Tuesday

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Brazil will receive a second batch of 2 million shots of AstraZeneca's AZN.L COVID-19 vaccine from India on Tuesday, biomedical institute Fiocruz said on Monday.

An initial batch of 2 million AstraZeneca doses was delivered in January.

The Ministry of Health has so far distributed only 11.8 million vaccines to states, including the initial batch from AstraZeneca and 9.8 million of the CoronaVac shots.

In order to vaccinate the main risk groups - health workers, the elderly, indigenous people and those with existing medical conditions - Brazil needs 104.2 million doses. That is two per person for the 49.6 million people in question, plus a 5% operational loss, according to the federal government's plan.

