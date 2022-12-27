Brazil to extend federal fuel taxes exemption for 30 days - source

BRASILIA, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's government has reached an agreement with the incoming administration's transition team to extend an exemption of federal taxes levied on fuel for 30 days, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The tax exemption was initially set to end on Dec. 31, a day before leftist President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva takes office from far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro.

(Reporting by Bernardo Caram)

