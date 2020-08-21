Brazil to extend emergency aid to poor through year-end, but value not known yet - Bolsonaro

World Markets

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro said on Friday that emergency payments to informal workers and the poor will continue through to the end of the year, but he has still to decide on the value.

Monthly payments of 600 reais ($107), costing the Treasury over 50 billion reais a month, roll off soon. These transfers have been critical to steering the economy away from a depression, but the government says it cannot afford to continue paying that amount.

($1 = 5.60 reais)

