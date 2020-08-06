Brazil to decide this month on extending emergency aid to poor - treasury secretary

By Marcela Ayres and Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, Aug 6 (Reuters) - A decision on whether to extend emergency payments to millions of Brazil's poorest people, an economic lifeline in the COVID-19 pandemic, will be taken later this month, Treasury Secretary Bruno Funchal said on Thursday.

Speaking in an online event hosted by local media outlet Jota, Funchal also said the government will not tinker with its spending cap rule, and that the economic outlook for next year remains highly uncertain.

The emergency 600 reais monthly payments to low-paid and informal workers expire in September and will have totaled some 254 billion reais ($48 billion) over five months. If they are not extended or replaced, economists warn the country's nascent economic recovery could be quickly snuffed out.

"Let's look at what's going on with the economy, and if there really is a need (to extend). The timing for this decision will be in August," Funchal said. "There will be a discussion whether to extend or not, and if so, by how much."

Officials have said the government cannot afford extra payments of 600 reais a month, but have not completely closed the door on lower payments.

Funchal said the outlook for the economy next year remains highly uncertain, even though recent indicators suggest a recovery is underway.

He also said the government's spending cap rule, which limits growth in non-obligatory expenditure to the rate of inflation and is considered the most important pillar for the country's public finances, is not up for debate.

The rule has helped keep market-based interest rates and government debt servicing costs down, he said.

"Every time this debate about the ceiling arises it is reflected in interest rates, perceived economic risk, and ends up making it more expensive for the government to roll over its debt," Funchal said.

Economists warn that the cap will be breached as early as next year unless the government drastically reduces spending because the squeeze on its finances is so tight. These cuts could be painful for society and politically unpalatable.

