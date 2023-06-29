Brazil to buy 500,000 tons of corn as it rebuilds food stocks

Adds details, context

SAO PAULO, June 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's government is set to buy 500,000 metric tons of corn as it looks to start rebuilding public food stocks, fulfilling one of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's campaign pledges, the head of food agency Conab said on Thursday.

Confab President Edegar Pretto told reporters the initial move would cost public coffers about 350 million reais ($72 million), and said the government may return to the market by the end of the year for additional purchases.

The Lula administration sees shoring up government food stocks as a way of easing prices when supplies are low or of helping farmers when they are selling below the legally required minimum.

Brazil's public food stocks reached all-time highs between 2009 and 2010, during Lula's first stint in office, when they totaled more than 4 million metric tons.

The government policy of buying food for storage, however, was later abandoned and public stocks are now practically non-existent.

"By the end of the year we might make another round of purchases of corn or another product. We are closely watching prices," Pretto said.

Farmers are grappling with low corn prices as Brazil harvests a bumper crop.

Agriculture Minister Carlos Favaro made the announcement alongside Pretto and defended the plans to resume stocking up on products such as corn, rice and beans as public policy rather than market intervention.

He said the plan would not incur financial losses as the government would be able to buy low and sell high, and said having food in storage would help alleviate inflationary pressures if prices spike.

"The government is working to support farmers and make sure citizens do not buy expensive food," Favaro said.

Brazil is the world's largest exporter of corn and soybeans.

($1 = 4.8612 reais)

(Reporting by Roberto Samora; Editing by Steven Grattan and Leslie Adler)

