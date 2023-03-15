US Markets

Brazil to boost domestic soy processing, exports to China amid record crop - Abiove

Credit: REUTERS/DIEGO VARA

March 15, 2023 — 10:56 am EDT

Written by Roberto Samora for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, March 15 (Reuters) - Brazil is poised to increase domestic soybean processing in 2023 after a drought destroyed part of Argentina's soybean crop, reducing that country's ability to make soymeal and soyoil at a time of high demand, the chief of Brazil's oilseed lobby Abiove said in an interview.

According to Andre Nassar, the fact Brazil will harvest a record soybean crop will also drive up soybean exports to China, confirming the South American nation's status as a key provider of food staples on the eve of a state visit by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, which is intended to boost Sino-Brazil diplomatic and trade ties.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora Writing by Ana Mano)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US MarketsCommoditiesWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.