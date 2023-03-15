Brazil to boost domestic soy processing, exports to China amid record crop - Abiove

SAO PAULO, March 15 (Reuters) - Brazil is poised to increase domestic soybean processing in 2023 after a drought destroyed part of Argentina's soybean crop, reducing that country's ability to make soymeal and soyoil at a time of high demand, the chief of Brazil's oilseed lobby Abiove said in an interview.

According to Andre Nassar, the fact Brazil will harvest a record soybean crop will also drive up soybean exports to China, confirming the South American nation's status as a key provider of food staples on the eve of a state visit by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, which is intended to boost Sino-Brazil diplomatic and trade ties.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora Writing by Ana Mano)

