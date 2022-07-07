Brazil to become global lithium power as markets open up, Sigma says

By Rafaella Barros

July 7 (Reuters) - Brazil is set to become a global power in lithium, a Sigma Lithium Corp SGML.V executive told Reuters, after the South American country opened up its market for a mineral that is a crucial component of the electric car industry.

Ana Cabral-Gardner's remarks came as the Brazilian government on Wednesday published an executive order loosening rules on lithium exports, saying the move could bring in more than 15 billion reais ($2.81 billion) in investments by 2030.

Brazil is looking to expand lithium production especially in the Jequitinhonha Valley in Minas Gerais, according to the Mines and Energy Ministry.

Lithium is an important raw material for battery production and seen as key to the electric vehicle industry.

Cabral-Gardner, Sigma's co-chief executive, said the easing of lithium exports is expected to attract several foreign companies to the sector while unlocking investments.

She said Brazil had an "anachronistic regulation" linking lithium to nuclear energy, "a regulatory loop that did not make the product competitive" in the country.

Sigma's Brazilian unit expects to start producing lithium by the end of the year, Cabral-Gardner said.

The company holds 28 concessions to explore lithium in Brazil. Three of them have already been certified according to U.S. and Canadian standards and have a joint reserve of 85.7 million tonnes, according to the executive.

Data provided by Brazil's geological service SGB showed the country currently accounts for about 1.5% of the world's lithium production as only two companies are operating there - CBL and AMG Brasil.

It expects that stake, however, to reach 5% in the next ten years.

"Brazil will be in an unbeatable position to supply North America and Europe, the so-called Atlantic chain, where the final consumers of electric vehicles are," Cabral-Gardner said.

($1 = 5.3425 reais)

(Reporting by Rafaella Barros; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Diane Craft)

