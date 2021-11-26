Brazil to ban arrivals from six southern African countries

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Brazil will ban arrivals from six countries in southern Africa due to the emergence of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, the government said in a Friday night statement.

The ban applies to persons arriving from South Africa, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia, Zimbabwe and Botswana, according to the statement.

