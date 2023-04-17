Brazil to announce credit card measure this week -finance minister

Adds minister quotes, analyst comment

BRASILIA, April 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Monday the government is going to announce this week measures to improve credit conditions in the country, including one regarding revolving credit card rates.

Revolving credit card rates are the interest consumers must pay when they cannot pay their credit card bills in full, pushing unpaid amounts into future installments.

Talking to reporters ahead of a meeting with the Brazilian banking federation, Haddad said that the ministry will launch 14 measures to improve the credit environment. He argued that the revolving credit card issue lies at the core of the soaring indebtedness among Brazilians.

Haddad said the discussions will focus on high credit card interest rates describing it as a widespread burden "being charged to the population".

The design of current interest rates for credit cards is harming low-income Brazilians, he said. "A good part of the population that is in the credit bureau today is because of credit cards."

The revolving credit card interest rate in Brazil is 417.4% per year, according to the latest data from the central bank, by far the most expensive type of credit for individuals.

Consumers bear this fee when they do not pay the entire credit card bill, with the remaining amount subject to interest. The central bank established in 2017 that consumers are restricted to a maximum of 30 days on the revolving credit card line.

Following this period, banks are mandated to provide more cost-effective credit options such as credit card installments, which carry an annual interest rate of 189.6%.

For Goldman Sachs analysts, "implementing a cap on revolving credit card rates could be challenging, given the widespread use of interest free installments."

(Reporting by Victor Borges and Marcela Ayres; Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.