Brazil to allow credit fintechs to initiate payment transactions

Credit: REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

November 25, 2022 — 12:09 pm EST

Written by Isabel Versiani for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Brazil's National Monetary Council on Friday decided to allow credit fintechs to initiate payment transactions, the central bank said, a move that will in practice clear them to provide payment services to consumers and business establishments.

Payment initiators, the central bank said in a statement, "initiate a transaction ordered by the final user but never manage the payment account, nor hold the funds of the transactions".

