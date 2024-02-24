Brazil, Thailand settle WTO case over Thai sugar subsidies

SAO PAULO, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Brazil and Thailand have agreed to settle a case at the World Trade Organization (WTO) triggered by a Brazilian complaint over subsidies granted by the Asian country to the sugarcane and sugar industries, Brazil's government said on Saturday.

The South American nation, the world's largest sugarcane producer, had opened the case in 2016 but said there was no need for a full panel on it as the two countries reached a bilateral agreement at a WTO conference this week in Abu Dhabi.

Brazil said subsidies granted to the sector by Thailand, one of the world's largest sugar exporters, were not in compliance with WTO rules and caused "global distortions" as well as annual losses of $1 billion for Brazilian producers.

"Brazil opted for continued dialogue with Thailand, which culminated in the definitive change in the Thai policy to support the sugar sector, with the elimination of subsidies," the Brazilian government said in a statement.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo and Roberto Samora; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.