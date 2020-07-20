Brazil telecoms shares surge after TIM, Telefonica and America Movil's bid for Oi mobile

SAO PAULO, July 20 (Reuters) - Shares in Brazilian telecoms companies posted strong gains on the Sao Paulo stock exchange on Monday after the bankrupt carrier Oi SA OIBR4.SA said it received two bids for its mobile unit, including a joint offer by Telefonica Brasil SA VIVT4.SA, TIM Participacoes SA TIMP3.SA and America Movil's Claro AMXL.MX.

Details of the joint bid proposed by the three carriers were not made available, but they asked Oi for the right to match other potential offers it received for the mobile unit, according to securities filings disclosed over the weekend.

"What's new here is that Claro joined the consortium, which may have reduced the chances of a fierce dispute over the asset," analysts at Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual wrote in a note to clients on Monday morning.

Oi's preferred shares were jumping around 12% at 1.64 real after soaring as much as 17.7% at the opening. TIM Participacoes shares were posting the largest gains among stocks listed in Brazil's benchmark index, climbing over 8% at 17.12 reais, followed by Telefonica Brasil's 5.3% rise to 53.05 reais.

Brazil's largest fixed-line operator has set a mininum price of 15 billion reais ($2.79 billion) for its mobile operation and plans to use proceedings to fund the expansion of its broadband fiber network, pay off debt and exit bankruptcy protection.

"However, in our view, Oi Mobile is not worth more than 15 billion reais for a newcomer, only for the existing players," Credit Suisse analysts Daniel Federle, Felipe Cheng and Juan Pablo Alba said.

In case the joint bid is the winner, they expect TIM to stay with around 54% of Oi's mobile assets, while Telefonica Brasil is likely to get approximately 24% and Claro about 22%.

"TIM should also stay with around 60% of Oi's spectrum, followed by Vivo (30%) and Claro (10%), leading to a better balance of subs and spectrum in the market," Credit Suisse analysts said, adding the spectrum division is key to define the price each one will have to pay.

