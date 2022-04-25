Brazil telecom TIM sees synergies from Oi deal at up to $3.96 bln

SAO PAULO, April 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian telecom firm TIM SA TIMS3.SA said late on Sunday it expects the acquisition of part of Oi SA OIBR4.SA mobile operations in the country to result in an overall value creation of up to 19 billion reais ($3.96 billion) for the company.

TIM, which is controlled by Italy's Telecom Italia SpA TLIT.MI, said the net present value (NPV) forecast takes into account commercial and infrastrutucre-related synergies. The lower end of the estimate was set at 16 billion reais.

According to the company, 45% of such synergies should be captured by 2030.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo, edting by Louise Heavens)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.