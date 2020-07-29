Brazil telecom TIM reports 24% drop in Q2 net income

SAO PAULO, July 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian telecoms firm TIM Participações SA TIMP3.SA reported on Wednesday 23.9% drop in second-quarter net income compared with the same period a year ago, after being adjusted for tax credits and other factors.

The local subsidiary of Telecom Italia SpA TLIT.MI said an adjusted quarterly net profit totaled 260 million reais ($50.29 million).

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating performance known as EBITDA, grew by 0.9% year-on-year to 1.98 billion reais.

Brazil's third-largest wireless carrier reported a net revenue of 3.99 billion reais in the quarter ended on June 30, down 6.5% from a year ago. Adjusted operational expenses fell by 12.8% to 2.01 billion reais.

TIM Participações also announced on Wednesday that it would reorganize and be absorbed by its wholly owned Brazil subsidiary TIM SA, a move it said would lead to financial and operational gains. The combined entity will be listed on the novo mercado segment of Brazil's stock exchange under the name TIM SA, it said in an exchange filing.

TIM's shares have risen almost 5 percent so far this year, underperforming rival Telefonica Brasil SA VIVT4.SA, whose shares have climbed approximately 7% in the same period.

($1 = 5.1700 reais)

(AvrReporting by Alberto Alerigi and Gabriela Mello)

