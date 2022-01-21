Brazil telecom TIM expects to announce new CEO in the coming days

SAO PAULO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian telecom company TIM SA TIMS3.SAsaid on Friday it is expecting to announce a new chief executive in the coming days, after its former boss Pietro Labriola left to assume the same position at its parent company, Telecom Italia TLIT.MI.

According to a securities filing published during market hours, which caused trading in TIM's Brazil and U.S.-listed shares to pause, Labriola will remain in his current position until a new CEO is appointed.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini, Editing by Franklin Paul)

