Brazil telecom operator Tim posts $68M profit in q3

SAO PAULO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Brazil telecom operator Tim SA TIMP3.SA on Tuesday reported a profit of 390 million reais ($67.76 million) in the third quarter, down 30% compared with a year ago, in part because of a tax credit that positively boosted last year's results.

Revenue came in at 4.4 billion reais, mostly unchanged compared with a year ago. Telecom operator results have not been particularly affected by the coronavirus crisis.

($1 = 5.7560 reais)

