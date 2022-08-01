US Markets

Brazil telecom Oi gets $329 mln offer for fixed line sites

Contributor
Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER

Brazilian telecom firm Oi SA, which is in bankruptcy protection, said on Monday it has received a binding offer from NK 108 for 8,000 of its fixed line sites.

SAO PAULO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian telecom firm Oi SA OIBR4.SA, which is in bankruptcy protection, said on Monday it has received a binding offer from NK 108 for 8,000 of its fixed line sites.

According to a securities filing, NK 108 - controlled by Highline do Brasil - has offered to pay roughly 1.7 billion reais ($328.55 million) for a SPE comprising the assets.

($1 = 5.1743 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular