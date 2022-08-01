Brazil telecom Oi gets $329 mln offer for fixed line sites

SAO PAULO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian telecom firm Oi SA OIBR4.SA, which is in bankruptcy protection, said on Monday it has received a binding offer from NK 108 for 8,000 of its fixed line sites.

According to a securities filing, NK 108 - controlled by Highline do Brasil - has offered to pay roughly 1.7 billion reais ($328.55 million) for a SPE comprising the assets.

($1 = 5.1743 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo, Editing by Louise Heavens)

