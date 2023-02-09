Brazil telco TIM's fourth-quarter profit falls 23.2%

SAO PAULO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian telecom operator TIM SA TIMS3.SA on Thursday reported a 23.2% decline in fourth-quarter net profit even as revenues surged, on the back of costs linked to its acquisition of Oi's OIBR4.SAmobile division.

TIM Brasil, controlled by Telecom Italia TLIT.MI, posted a profit of 590 million reais ($111.51 million) for the last three months of 2022, even as its revenue surged 22.4% from a year earlier to 5.87 billion reais.

($1 = 5.2911 reais)

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

