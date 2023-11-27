Brazil tax revenue ticks up in October, breaking 4-month decline

Adds further data, context

BRASILIA, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's federal tax revenue halted four consecutive months of contraction and recorded a slight increase in October, data showed on Monday, as the government continues to search for ways to increase revenues in order to reduce its fiscal deficit.

Tax collection totaled 215.6 billion reais ($43.95 billion) in the month, a 0.10% increase in real terms compared to October 2022, exceeding economists' expectations of 212.5 billion reais in a Reuters poll.

The revenue service attributed the performance to a real growth of 3.28% in social security contributions, driven by an expanded payroll, and an 8.2% rise in the collection of federal taxes Cofins/PIS-Pasep due to higher sales and services.

It also mentioned the end of a gasoline tax exemption.

However, for the year-to-date period, tax revenue declined by 0.68% in real terms, to 1.908 trillion reais, posing challenges to the government's plans to improve public finances by boosting revenue.

Last week, the Finance and Planning ministries substantially worsened their projections for this year's primary budget deficit to 203.4 billion reais, up from a September estimate of 141.4 billion.

The forecasts take into account the calculation methodology employed by the central bank, which is used to verify compliance with the annual fiscal target.

($1 = 4.9059 reais)

