Brazil tax revenue rises 17.36% in 2021 to record figure

BRASILIA, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Brazil's federal tax revenue totaled 1.879 trillion reais in 2021, up 17.36% in real terms over 2020, a record since the data series began in 1995, the revenue service said on Tuesday.

Income was boosted by an extraordinary collection of 40 billion reais in corporate income taxes, according to the government, which attributed the overall performance to the economic recovery after Latin America's largest economy was severely hit by the coronavirus epidemic in 2020.

The result was also helped by a surge in oil prices and the depreciation of Brazil's currency, which ended up increasing royalty income for the year.

According to the revenue service, royalties grew by 53.73% in 2021 from a year earlier to 77.6 billion reais.

In December, federal tax revenues reached 193.9 billion reais, a 10.76% rise in real terms over the same month a year before, also the highest level ever recorded for the period.

The tax revenue performance strongly helped public accounts, with the minister of economy, Paulo Guedes, saying that the public sector will post a small primary surplus in 2021, its first since 2013.

