Brazil tax bill will not include transactions tax but may have dual VAT

By Marcela Ayres

BRASILIA, Sept 18 (Reuters) - An overhaul of Brazil's complex tax system will not include a financial transactions tax or reductions to companies' payroll tax contributions, the Senator in charge of steering the bill through Congress said on Wednesday.

That will likely be met with frustration within government circles, as Economy Minister Paulo Guedes has been a vocal advocate of both measures to be part of the wider drive to simplify and ultimately reduce taxes in Brazil.

On the other hand, Roberto Rocha, coordinator of the reform bill being debated in the Senate, said that his proposals will include a 'dual' value-added tax (VAT) which will replace several existing levies, in line with President Jair Bolsonaro's government's wishes.

"Dual VAT is a sign of goodwill from the Senate to the government," Rocha told reporters in Brasilia. "This 'duality' will be invisible to the consumer," he said, referring to the idea that the tax is paid once but then collected by federal and state governments.

After a landmark overhaul of Brazil's costly social security system was pushed to the brink of full Congressional approval earlier this year, tax reform is the government's main economic policy priority in the second half of the year.

But it is proving difficult. The government's Senate leader, Senator Fernando Bezerra, told Reuters last week the bill was unlikely to clear Congress before the first half of next year, which Rocha echoed on Wednesday.

Rocha is steering the analysis and debate of one bill through the upper house, but another draft bill to simplify the tax system is being analyzed and debated in the lower house, too.

Rocha said the two houses are seeking convergence.

Last week, Guedes fired a key Economy Ministry figure in the tax reform process, reflecting divisions in cabinet over the form legislation should take.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres Writing by Jamie McGeever, Editing by Franklin Paul and Rosalba O'Brien)

((jamie.mcgeever@thomsonreuters.com; +55 (0)11 97189 3169; Reuters Messaging: jamie.mcgeever.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.